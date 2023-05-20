Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Insider Lora D. Blum Sells 12,163 Shares

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) insider Lora D. Blum sold 12,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $114,088.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,427.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MNTV opened at $9.39 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $122.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Momentive Global by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 232.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Truist Financial lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

