Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Richard Sullivan Sells 23,137 Shares of Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) CFO Richard Sullivan sold 23,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $217,025.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 567,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MNTV opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. Analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 232.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 114.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

