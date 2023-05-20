Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Molson Coors Beverage has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Molson Coors Beverage has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

