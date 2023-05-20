Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) PT Lowered to $3.50

Modular Medical (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Modular Medical from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Modular Medical Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of MODD stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 120,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,513. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. Modular Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

