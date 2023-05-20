ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Down 5.5%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.06 and last traded at $51.10. 28,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 116,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

ModivCare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.03 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 26.80%. Equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 108,145 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,726,277.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,340 shares in the company, valued at $79,813,653. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 219,630 shares of company stock worth $12,505,178. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,822,000 after acquiring an additional 294,108 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ModivCare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

