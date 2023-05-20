Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 37,407,815 shares changing hands.
Mobile Streams Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £4.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Mobile Streams Company Profile
Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. The company serves in Europe, North America, Latin American, and the Asia Pacific. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
