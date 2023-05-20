Mizuho Increases EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $52.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.59.
EQT Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:EQT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,847,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,319. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in EQT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in EQT by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
