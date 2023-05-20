Mizuho Increases EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $52.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.59.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:EQT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,847,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,319. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in EQT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in EQT by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.