Mizuho Cuts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $6.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marqeta from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.15.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $199,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Marqeta by 39.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

