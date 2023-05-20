Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 774,366 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 774,366 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Intel worth $83,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 611,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Intel by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,940,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $104,137,000 after purchasing an additional 498,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

INTC opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

