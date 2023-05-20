Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,025 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $60,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.
Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $90.75 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 439.64%.
Digital Realty Trust Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.