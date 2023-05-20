Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,025 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $60,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $90.75 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

