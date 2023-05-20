Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $113.67 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $113,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

DHR stock opened at $228.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.07. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

