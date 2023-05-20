Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.21% of MercadoLibre worth $87,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,310.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,257.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,098.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,337.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

