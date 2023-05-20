Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,276,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335,751 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $97,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

PNW opened at $77.52 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

