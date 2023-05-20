Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 24,485 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 912,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,485 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $68,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $87.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,845.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,670 shares of company stock valued at $15,691,418. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

