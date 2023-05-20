Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 17,515 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock worth $73,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in BlackRock by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 26,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,118,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $699,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4 %

BLK opened at $666.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $656.60 and a 200 day moving average of $695.52.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

