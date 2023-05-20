Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 4,612 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Lam Research worth $62,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

Lam Research stock opened at $588.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $600.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

