Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Shares Down 1.5%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.28. 19,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 46,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mitsubishi Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

