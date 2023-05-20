Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.75 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$19.75 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.81.

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.41 and a 1 year high of C$18.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.92. The firm has a market cap of C$606.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

