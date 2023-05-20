Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,265,150 shares traded.

Minoan Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Minoan Group Company Profile

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

