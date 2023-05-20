MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MINDP) Stock Price Down 3.3%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 5,528 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

MIND Technology Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19.

MIND Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

