Mina 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.55 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $522.95 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,034,033,213 coins and its circulating supply is 903,277,875 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,033,691,212.8400393 with 902,725,032.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.57344522 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $9,756,644.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

