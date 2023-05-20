MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,158. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $299.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.96. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 118,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.
