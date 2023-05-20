MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,158. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $299.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.96. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 2,500 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,182.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,779.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,229.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,182.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,346 shares of company stock worth $308,859. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 118,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.