Michael D. Griffin Sells 50,689 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $223,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance
RKLB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,865,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.77. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.
Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RKLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.
About Rocket Lab USA
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
Read More
