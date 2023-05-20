MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stake Cut by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,431 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $499,597.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,273,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,102,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.26. 98,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,986. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.89.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $201.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 10.41%.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Recommended Stories

