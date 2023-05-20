Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,386.47 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,479.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,471.55.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total transaction of $1,919,762.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,364,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.