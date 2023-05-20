Metawar Price Tops $0.0002 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last week, Metawar has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Metawar token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $40.89 million and $21.37 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00026305 USD and is down -18.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $62.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

