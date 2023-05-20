Metahero Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $25.65 million and approximately $197,475.29 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026649 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000756 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

