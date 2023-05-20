Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE MSB opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $249.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of Mesabi Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mesabi Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the business of collecting income, paying expenses and liabilities, distributing net income to the holders of Trust certificates after the payment of, or provision for, such expenses and liabilities, and protecting and conserving the assets held. The firm is also involved in iron ore mining activities.

