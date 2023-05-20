Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of MLAB stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $158.70. 58,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.19. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $226.40.
In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $165,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,724.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,145. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.
