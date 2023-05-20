Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Merus Price Performance

MRUS stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. Merus had a negative net margin of 350.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Merus by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

