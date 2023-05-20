Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Trading Down 4.8%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 569,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,578,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
