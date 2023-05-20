Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) CEO Sells $85,750.00 in Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of MBINN opened at $17.37 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

