Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1,041.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,275 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Medtronic by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,349 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Medtronic by 45.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,601,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $371,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $89.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $106.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

