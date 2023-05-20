Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,819,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.07. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.06.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

