McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $397.67. The company had a trading volume of 848,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,539. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.99. McKesson has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

