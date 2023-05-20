McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 11.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

NYSE:MCK opened at $397.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.25 and a 200-day moving average of $368.99. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

