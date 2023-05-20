McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.92. 2,950,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.