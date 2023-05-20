MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.43

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.43 and traded as high as C$16.30. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.19, with a volume of 13,471 shares changing hands.
MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$567.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.44.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 58.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, research analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.3423423 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
