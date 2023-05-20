MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.43

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKPGet Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.43 and traded as high as C$16.30. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.19, with a volume of 13,471 shares changing hands.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$567.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.44.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 58.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, research analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.3423423 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

