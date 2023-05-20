Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CL King raised their target price on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Materion stock opened at $105.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average is $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Materion has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $121.29.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.10 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Materion will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,776 shares of company stock worth $823,482. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Materion by 948.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Materion by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

