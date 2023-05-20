MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.
MasTec Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:MTZ opened at $96.85 on Thursday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $103.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in MasTec by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
