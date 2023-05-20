Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.46. 11,055,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,606,481. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $61.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.26, a P/E/G ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 85.0% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 185,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

