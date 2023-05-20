Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 7,800 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Martin Currie Ltd. lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up 1.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Teradyne worth $25,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.5 %

TER traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,614. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TERGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

