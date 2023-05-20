Martin Currie Ltd. Has $143.68 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Martin Currie Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,754 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 5.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $143,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Allie Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 128,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BABA stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.98. 21,571,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,360,900. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

