Martin Currie Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,629 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 1.7% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $43,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 331,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 291,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $47,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $3.57 on Friday, reaching $204.86. 1,093,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,135. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

