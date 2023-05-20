Martin Currie Ltd. Cuts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Martin Currie Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,389 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for about 2.8% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of ResMed worth $72,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 117,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ResMed by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 339,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,596,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,951 shares of company stock worth $7,143,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.51. 517,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.83 and its 200 day moving average is $219.97. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.85 and a 52 week high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

