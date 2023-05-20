Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAKSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.63) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 168,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

