ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.93. 263,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,941. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

