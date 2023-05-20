Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MANH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $177.09 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $177.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.98 and its 200-day moving average is $138.27.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

