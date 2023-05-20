Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.86.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE MGY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,107. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $20,302,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,808,000 after acquiring an additional 108,183 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,465,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,067,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.