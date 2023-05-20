Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 965,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 664.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

